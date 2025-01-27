January 27, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock rose 10.3% to $0.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Autozi Internet Tech AZI stock rose 9.77% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.0 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares rose 9.22% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock rose 8.28% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH shares increased by 7.51% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ shares rose 5.73% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.

Losers

  • Nxu NXU shares fell 31.9% to $0.42 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Weyco Group WEYS stock fell 25.19% to $27.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.1 million.
  • MGO Global MGOL shares declined by 18.26% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
  • Allurion Technologies ALUR stock fell 16.92% to $7.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
  • Afya AFYA shares declined by 14.06% to $14.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AFYA Logo
AFYAAfya Ltd
$16.621.53%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
50%
Technicals Analysis
33
0100
Financials Analysis
60
0100
Overview
ALUR Logo
ALURAllurion Technologies Inc
$6.44-25.9%
AZI Logo
AZIAutozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd
$0.74720.03%
EJH Logo
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$0.62944.38%
EVTV Logo
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$0.750010.3%
HOFV Logo
HOFVHall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co
$1.26-%
MGOL Logo
MGOLMGO Global Inc
$0.2648-27.9%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.3548-19.5%
NXU Logo
NXUNxu Inc
$0.2817-54.3%
WEYS Logo
WEYSWeyco Group Inc
$36.350.71%
YHGJ Logo
YHGJYunhong Green CTI Ltd
$1.1491.6%
