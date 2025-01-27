11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock rose 10.3% to $0.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- Autozi Internet Tech AZI stock rose 9.77% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.0 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares rose 9.22% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock rose 8.28% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares increased by 7.51% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ shares rose 5.73% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
Losers
- Nxu NXU shares fell 31.9% to $0.42 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Weyco Group WEYS stock fell 25.19% to $27.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.1 million.
- MGO Global MGOL shares declined by 18.26% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR stock fell 16.92% to $7.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- Afya AFYA shares declined by 14.06% to $14.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALURAllurion Technologies Inc
$6.44-25.9%
AZIAutozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd
$0.74720.03%
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$0.62944.38%
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$0.750010.3%
HOFVHall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co
$1.26-%
MGOLMGO Global Inc
$0.2648-27.9%
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.3548-19.5%
NXUNxu Inc
$0.2817-54.3%
WEYSWeyco Group Inc
$36.350.71%
YHGJYunhong Green CTI Ltd
$1.1491.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in