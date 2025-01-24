January 24, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock increased by 70.0% to $0.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
  • NFT MI stock moved upwards by 15.86% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock increased by 10.5% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
  • TruGolf Holdings TRUG stock increased by 9.25% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
  • Mega Matrix MPU shares rose 7.43% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.
  • Grindr GRND stock increased by 6.99% to $17.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

Losers

  • Gray Media GTN stock decreased by 20.8% to $6.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $598.5 million.
  • AirNet Technology ANTE shares declined by 8.08% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • PodcastOne PODC stock decreased by 6.93% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
  • John Wiley & Sons WLYB shares declined by 6.55% to $40.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Eventbrite EB stock decreased by 5.15% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.6 million.
  • DallasNews DALN stock fell 4.95% to $6.54. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

© 2025 Benzinga.com.

