12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Eshallgo EHGO stock moved upwards by 10.0% to $1.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- Greenland Technologies GTEC shares rose 9.67% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.
- Palladyne AI PDYN shares increased by 8.53% to $9.16. The company's market cap stands at $275.8 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares moved upwards by 7.92% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Satellogic SATL stock increased by 7.63% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.9 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock increased by 7.03% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
Losers
- Radiant Logistics RLGT stock fell 15.0% to $6.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $281.4 million.
- Mynaric MYNA shares declined by 12.23% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock fell 9.78% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $90.5 million.
- Ideal Power IPWR stock fell 8.5% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE stock decreased by 7.74% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- Innovate VATE stock fell 6.94% to $8.86. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.
