10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Airgain AIRG stock rose 20.7% to $7.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $90.5 million.
- VerifyMe VRME shares rose 7.84% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- Domo DOMO stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $7.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.6 million.
- SatixFy Communications SATX stock increased by 5.74% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $153.7 million.
Losers
- DatChat DATS stock fell 58.0% to $3.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA stock decreased by 47.46% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Quantum Computing QUBT stock decreased by 33.05% to $11.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock decreased by 32.99% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares fell 30.61% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI stock fell 30.46% to $12.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
