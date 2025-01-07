12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares moved upwards by 77.5% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH stock rose 47.73% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- Emerson Radio MSN shares increased by 26.4% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Star Equity Hldgs STRR stock rose 23.52% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Ambow Education Holding AMBO shares increased by 14.4% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Qurate Retail QRTEB shares rose 8.98% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Amesite AMST shares fell 33.3% to $2.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Nxu NXU stock fell 19.61% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- Serve Robotics SERV shares decreased by 14.88% to $19.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $863.1 million.
- 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock decreased by 8.21% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $479.3 million.
- Fenbo Holdings FEBO stock decreased by 7.59% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Sacks Parente Golf SPGC stock decreased by 6.14% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
