January 6, 2025

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Regional Health Props RHE stock increased by 183.9% to $4.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO shares moved upwards by 38.32% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
  • Microbot Medical MBOT shares increased by 29.9% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
  • Renovaro RENB stock moved upwards by 23.11% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $180.9 million.
  • Impact BioMedical IBO shares moved upwards by 21.38% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • CNS Pharma CNSP shares rose 18.86% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Losers

  • AEON Biopharma AEON stock declined by 71.6% to $0.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK stock fell 37.41% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • BioLine Rx BLRX stock fell 29.0% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Aclarion ACON stock fell 24.13% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares fell 18.31% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • Scorpius Holdings SCPX stock decreased by 17.93% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

