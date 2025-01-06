12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Regional Health Props RHE stock increased by 183.9% to $4.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO shares moved upwards by 38.32% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- Microbot Medical MBOT shares increased by 29.9% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
- Renovaro RENB stock moved upwards by 23.11% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $180.9 million.
- Impact BioMedical IBO shares moved upwards by 21.38% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- CNS Pharma CNSP shares rose 18.86% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
Losers
- AEON Biopharma AEON stock declined by 71.6% to $0.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK stock fell 37.41% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- BioLine Rx BLRX stock fell 29.0% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Aclarion ACON stock fell 24.13% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares fell 18.31% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Scorpius Holdings SCPX stock decreased by 17.93% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AEONAEON Biopharma Inc
$0.2103-63.0%
AYTUAytu BioPharma Inc
$1.885.92%
BLRXBioLine Rx Ltd
$0.1641-40.1%
CNSPCNS Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.1177-4.31%
EKSOEkso Bionics Holdings Inc
$0.75002.74%
GCTKGlucoTrack Inc
$0.1579-46.2%
IBOImpact BioMedical Inc
$1.9311.6%
MBOTMicrobot Medical Inc
$2.7729.7%
RENBRenovaro Inc
$1.0210.7%
RHERegional Health Properties Inc
$3.33114.7%
SCPXScorpius Holdings Inc
$0.4894-11.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in