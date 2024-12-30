12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Energous WATT shares increased by 213.6% to $1.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW shares moved upwards by 38.52% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- Stem STEM stock increased by 37.65% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $133.2 million.
- Solidion Technology STI shares moved upwards by 34.05% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $115.8 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock moved upwards by 26.73% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $187.8 million.
- ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock rose 22.95% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 million.
Losers
- Lichen China LICN stock declined by 25.2% to $0.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- FTC Solar FTCI shares fell 13.54% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.5 million.
- Nauticus Robotics KITT shares decreased by 13.43% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Graphex Gr GRFX stock decreased by 11.11% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares declined by 9.75% to $13.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.5 million.
- Lavoro LVRO stock fell 9.23% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $510.7 million.
