12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Jet AI JTAI stock increased by 122.2% to $7.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Mynaric MYNA shares increased by 22.85% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- SES AI SES stock rose 19.31% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $222.2 million.
- Samfine Creation Holdings SFHG stock increased by 18.46% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS shares moved upwards by 14.81% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Li Bang International LBGJ stock moved upwards by 11.89% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.
Losers
- ADS-TEC Energy ADSE shares decreased by 15.0% to $12.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $607.0 million.
- Sidus Space SIDU stock fell 11.02% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock fell 10.0% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.
- Founder Group FGL stock fell 9.09% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
- Markforged Holding MKFG shares declined by 7.08% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock decreased by 6.77% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in