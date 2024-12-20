12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 15.6% to $3.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.
- Zeo Energy ZEO stock rose 13.81% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
- Energous WATT stock increased by 13.51% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- FREYR Battery FREY shares moved upwards by 13.25% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $287.7 million.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW stock moved upwards by 10.21% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares increased by 9.77% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.
Losers
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares fell 33.7% to $1.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock declined by 17.34% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR stock decreased by 10.28% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Graphex Gr GRFX stock declined by 9.82% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- XCHG XCH stock fell 9.61% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.
- Acme United ACU stock decreased by 7.63% to $35.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.9 million.
