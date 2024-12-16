11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Kore Group Holdings KORE stock rose 23.1% to $1.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- Urban One UONEK shares rose 18.81% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 million.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock increased by 7.8% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.4 million.
- MediaAlpha MAX stock moved upwards by 7.07% to $11.5. The company's market cap stands at $633.5 million.
- Gambling.com Gr GAMB stock rose 7.03% to $16.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.5 million.
Losers
- TruGolf Holdings TRUG shares fell 16.7% to $0.57 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Asset Entities ASST stock decreased by 11.44% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Zedge ZDGE shares fell 8.43% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Gaxos.AI GXAI stock declined by 5.74% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV stock declined by 5.46% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Urban One UONE stock declined by 5.43% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in