10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares increased by 20.7% to $15.15 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $261.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mobileye Global MBLY shares increased by 12.63% to $15.33. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- PLBY Group PLBY stock increased by 11.89% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million.
- ATA Creativity Glb AACG shares increased by 11.0% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
Losers
- Alliance Entertainment AENT shares declined by 20.1% to $3.9 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.7 million.
- Visionary Holdings GV shares declined by 19.36% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Canoo GOEV shares declined by 17.22% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.
- J-Long Group JL stock decreased by 14.69% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock fell 12.57% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.
- Genius Gr GNS stock fell 11.57% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
