12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Gritstone Bio GRTS shares rose 13.7% to $0.06 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- Palatin Techs PTN stock increased by 6.11% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- GRAIL GRAL shares rose 5.64% to $14.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.9 million.
- Cutera CUTR stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
- Oragenics OGEN stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Aura Biosciences AURA stock moved upwards by 4.93% to $9.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $485.6 million.
Losers
- INVO Bioscience INVO shares decreased by 8.9% to $1.13 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Dogwood Therapeutics DWTX stock fell 7.8% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT stock declined by 5.67% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Carmell CTCX shares declined by 5.07% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Sera Prognostics SERA shares decreased by 4.89% to $6.81. The company's market cap stands at $227.2 million.
- Biofrontera BFRI shares decreased by 4.89% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
