12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Nixxy NIXX stock rose 13.2% to $2.49 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares moved upwards by 4.02% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares increased by 3.94% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- Baiyu Holdings BYU stock rose 3.77% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
- Simpple SPPL shares increased by 3.69% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Turbo Energy TURB stock rose 3.44% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
Losers
- Expion360 XPON stock decreased by 6.3% to $3.3 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- ATIF Holdings ATIF stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- iPower IPW stock fell 4.96% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million.
- Nature's Miracle Holding NMHI stock declined by 4.69% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares fell 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.
- Leonardo DRS DRS shares decreased by 3.63% to $27.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
