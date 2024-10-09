12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Astera Labs ALAB shares rose 16.5% to $61.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN stock moved upwards by 11.57% to $21.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million.
- Banzai International BNZI stock increased by 9.39% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Vuzix VUZI shares rose 5.78% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.2 million.
- NOVONIX NVX stock rose 5.61% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.5 million.
- SEALSQ LAES shares increased by 5.59% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
Losers
- Mobilicom MOB shares decreased by 17.8% to $0.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- Cemtrex CETX stock decreased by 14.73% to $0.77.
- MMTEC MTC stock declined by 8.96% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.
- SPI Energy SPI stock fell 5.95% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock fell 5.57% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC shares decreased by 5.37% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $795.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
