12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Ambow Education Holding AMBO stock increased by 39.4% to $1.72 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock increased by 37.7% to $5.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $503.8 million.
- Container Store Group TCS shares moved upwards by 28.35% to $9.87. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares moved upwards by 25.54% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- QuantaSing Group QSG stock moved upwards by 23.38% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $234.6 million.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares moved upwards by 21.48% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
Losers
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT shares fell 19.4% to $0.23 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Forward Industries FORD shares declined by 18.59% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Forza X1 FRZA shares fell 17.37% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Uxin UXIN stock decreased by 17.01% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Color Star Tech ADD stock fell 16.85% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Torrid Holdings CURV stock declined by 15.45% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
