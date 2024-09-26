12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock moved upwards by 66.4% to $6.4 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Telesis Bio TBIO shares increased by 49.13% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT shares rose 28.62% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $758.7 million.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC stock increased by 25.64% to $4.36. The company's market cap stands at $272.0 million.
- Eterna Therapeutics ERNA stock increased by 20.3% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock rose 18.51% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.9 million.
Losers
- Inventiva IVA stock decreased by 19.4% to $1.75 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.3 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Theriva Biologics TOVX shares declined by 18.99% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Forte Biosciences FBRX shares decreased by 14.47% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares declined by 13.31% to $8.34. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Inspire Veterinary IVP shares fell 11.02% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Kairos Pharma KAPA stock decreased by 10.17% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
