12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares increased by 28.8% to $0.56 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- BlackSky Technology BKSY shares increased by 16.5% to $4.73. The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE stock increased by 14.23% to $13.59. The company's market cap stands at $166.4 million.
- Nano Nuclear Energy NNE stock moved upwards by 14.0% to $14.41. The company's market cap stands at $434.1 million.
- SOS SOS shares moved upwards by 13.18% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Azul AZUL stock moved upwards by 12.86% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $361.2 million.
Losers
- Ryde Group RYDE shares fell 32.3% to $0.78 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Expion360 XPON shares declined by 21.55% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Concentrix CNXC shares decreased by 15.86% to $53.53. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- XCHG XCH shares declined by 14.71% to $9.86. The company's market cap stands at $584.9 million.
- Shimmick SHIM stock declined by 9.1% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.
- Falcons Beyond Global FBYD shares declined by 8.36% to $9.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.3 million.
