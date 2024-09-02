12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 15517.9% to $663.76 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion.
- Turbo Energy TURB shares increased by 11.15% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock increased by 10.38% to $5.95. The company's market cap stands at $991.5 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock moved upwards by 9.07% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings MWG stock moved upwards by 7.5% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
- Ault Alliance AULT shares increased by 5.05% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- ConnectM Technology CNTM shares fell 5.9% to $0.83 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- ShiftPixy PIXY stock declined by 5.01% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- FreightCar America RAIL stock decreased by 4.95% to $6.73. The company's market cap stands at $127.0 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock fell 4.71% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares declined by 4.35% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR shares fell 4.29% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
