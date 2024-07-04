12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares moved upwards by 42.5% to $0.25 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sharps Technology STSS stock rose 33.56% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Autonomix Medical AMIX shares increased by 21.43% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Akso Health Group AHG stock rose 11.68% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $189.2 million.
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals CDT stock rose 10.74% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 million.
- FibroGen FGEN shares rose 10.54% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
Losers
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock declined by 7.0% to $0.21 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- CNS Pharma CNSP stock declined by 6.17% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Tenon Medical TNON shares decreased by 5.78% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Ainos AIMD stock fell 5.33% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Tenax Therapeutics TENX shares fell 5.2% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- CareMax CMAX stock decreased by 5.11% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
