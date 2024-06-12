12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- CCSC Technology CCTG stock increased by 19.8% to $2.6 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved upwards by 17.82% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS shares increased by 16.7% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $211.0 million.
- Spectaire Holdings SPEC shares increased by 16.17% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- MMTEC MTC stock rose 15.12% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI shares rose 13.78% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
Losers
- U-BX Technology UBXG shares decreased by 18.8% to $9.44 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $254.7 million.
- Oblong OBLG stock decreased by 14.03% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Unusual Machines UMAC shares decreased by 10.91% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- Presto Automation PRST stock declined by 10.08% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock decreased by 9.42% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $176.2 million.
- SmartKem SMTK stock declined by 9.2% to $6.76. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
