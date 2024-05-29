12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares increased by 82.9% to $0.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Scorpius Holdings SCPX shares moved upwards by 39.58% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Genetic Technologies GENE stock rose 34.88% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Surmodics SRDX stock increased by 17.92% to $41.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.2 million.
- Ikena Oncology IKNA stock increased by 17.33% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 million.
- Kineta KA stock increased by 17.27% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
Losers
- Cue Health HLTH shares decreased by 40.6% to $0.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS stock declined by 36.44% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Biohaven BHVN shares decreased by 26.2% to $28.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Exicure XCUR stock decreased by 21.99% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares decreased by 17.08% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD stock declined by 12.94% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
