12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- NextNav NN shares increased by 23.2% to $9.5 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Presto Automation PRST shares increased by 9.89% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- iLearningEngines AILE stock rose 9.83% to $6.48. The company's market cap stands at $870.3 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock moved upwards by 9.21% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares increased by 8.2% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.
- Wrap Technologies WRAP stock increased by 6.36% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million.
Losers
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock decreased by 10.6% to $0.14 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
- GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS shares fell 9.49% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $240.9 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS stock declined by 6.92% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Oblong OBLG shares fell 5.56% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Meta Materials MMAT stock decreased by 5.53% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
- Schmid Group SHMD shares declined by 5.1% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $136.9 million.
