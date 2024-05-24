12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Ostin Technology Group OST shares moved upwards by 9.6% to $0.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock increased by 7.73% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- The9 NCTY stock moved upwards by 7.63% to $9.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
- Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX shares rose 7.53% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million.
- VerifyMe VRME stock moved upwards by 7.38% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- VNET Gr VNET shares moved upwards by 6.77% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.4 million.
Losers
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares decreased by 43.8% to $1.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock declined by 21.52% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Domo DOMO stock declined by 13.75% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Roadzen RDZN stock fell 12.99% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.2 million.
- Workday WDAY shares fell 10.89% to $232.5. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares declined by 7.82% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
