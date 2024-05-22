12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Mangoceuticals MGRX shares increased by 17.2% to $0.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
- Benson Hill BHIL shares moved upwards by 6.44% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
- Better Choice Co BTTR stock moved upwards by 5.75% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock rose 5.39% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- United Natural Foods UNFI shares rose 5.38% to $11.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.3 million.
- Safety Shot SHOT shares increased by 5.34% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.
Losers
- Edible Garden AG EDBL shares declined by 30.8% to $3.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- Borealis Foods BRLS stock decreased by 9.29% to $6.45. The company's market cap stands at $137.8 million.
- Nuzee NUZE shares declined by 8.47% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems AGRI shares fell 7.9% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Target TGT shares declined by 7.66% to $143.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Yatsen Holding YSG stock fell 6.6% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $457.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/
