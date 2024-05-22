12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares rose 171.0% to $0.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
- WiSA Technologies WISA shares moved upwards by 16.26% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares rose 15.08% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares rose 11.31% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS stock increased by 9.43% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock rose 8.65% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
Losers
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock declined by 11.4% to $0.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Photronics PLAB stock declined by 10.83% to $25.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Viasat VSAT shares fell 10.67% to $16.83. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- MMTEC MTC stock decreased by 9.01% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.2 million.
- Meta Materials MMAT shares declined by 7.88% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- Cyngn CYN shares fell 5.86% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in