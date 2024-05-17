12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Akso Health Group AHG shares rose 11.4% to $0.79 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.0 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares increased by 10.43% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- CareCloud CCLD stock increased by 10.07% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Eledon Pharma ELDN shares moved upwards by 9.63% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $125.5 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD shares increased by 7.52% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares increased by 7.32% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Jaguar Health JAGX shares declined by 36.8% to $0.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Akanda AKAN stock decreased by 29.38% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock declined by 26.31% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB stock fell 8.42% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock declined by 7.09% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- Aclarion ACON shares declined by 5.98% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
