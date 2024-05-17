12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Akanda AKAN shares increased by 103.8% to $0.27 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares rose 48.66% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock increased by 29.77% to $8.63. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock moved upwards by 27.23% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Onconetix ONCO stock increased by 26.73% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Doximity DOCS stock increased by 17.98% to $28.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI shares decreased by 21.1% to $1.25 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- SINTX Techs SINT shares decreased by 15.36% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Bone Biologics BBLG shares declined by 15.01% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- ARCA biopharma ABIO stock decreased by 14.75% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.
- Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares fell 14.19% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares declined by 13.09% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
