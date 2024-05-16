12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Faraday Future FFIE shares increased by 107.1% to $1.46 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN stock increased by 47.81% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH shares rose 21.32% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares moved upwards by 17.05% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Visionary Holdings GV shares rose 16.09% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT shares moved upwards by 15.92% to $8.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- GameStop GME shares declined by 23.8% to $30.15 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock fell 12.55% to $25.8. The company's market cap stands at $270.5 million.
- J-Long Group JL stock decreased by 11.21% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Volcon VLCN shares decreased by 10.53% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Tupperware Brands TUP stock fell 10.28% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS shares declined by 9.66% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in