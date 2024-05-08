12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- MaxCyte MXCT shares rose 26.5% to $4.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $519.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock moved upwards by 25.25% to $16.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Globus Medical GMED shares rose 22.17% to $62.75. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Clover Health Investments CLOV stock moved upwards by 20.63% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $442.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vigil Neuroscience VIGL stock moved upwards by 17.86% to $3.76. The company's market cap stands at $141.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Syra Health SYRA stock rose 17.35% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
Losers
- Treace Medical Concepts TMCI shares fell 62.3% to $4.19 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $259.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Inspire Medical Systems INSP shares decreased by 34.69% to $160.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Definitive Healthcare DH shares declined by 31.52% to $4.96. The company's market cap stands at $584.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Seres Therapeutics MCRB stock declined by 30.64% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $116.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- SIGA Technologies SIGA shares fell 22.47% to $8.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Semler Scientific SMLR stock fell 21.25% to $22.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
