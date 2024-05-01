12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Rocky Brands RCKY shares moved upwards by 21.8% to $31.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Golden Sun Health GSUN stock rose 11.11% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock rose 9.27% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock increased by 7.06% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Cenntro CENN stock rose 5.63% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
- Workhorse Gr WKHS stock moved upwards by 5.55% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
Losers
- Visionary Holdings GV shares declined by 20.1% to $0.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Leggett & Platt LEG shares declined by 12.57% to $15.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Starbucks SBUX shares declined by 10.28% to $79.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Polestar Automotive PSNY shares declined by 7.92% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 6.84% to $5.86. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares declined by 6.18% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
