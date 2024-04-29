11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares moved upwards by 19.2% to $1.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- U Power UCAR stock rose 6.25% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Domino's Pizza DPZ stock moved upwards by 6.19% to $530.01. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Hesai Gr HSAI shares increased by 5.11% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $588.9 million.
- Li Auto LI stock increased by 5.03% to $26.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion.
Losers
- Boqii Holding BQ shares decreased by 16.7% to $0.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares fell 7.46% to $10.18. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.
- China Liberal Education CLEU shares decreased by 7.41% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Faraday Future FFIE stock fell 7.24% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO shares fell 5.06% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Sleep Number SNBR stock fell 4.94% to $13.48. The company's market cap stands at $300.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in