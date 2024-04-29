12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Ryde Group RYDE shares rose 17.2% to $3.89 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY stock moved upwards by 10.38% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 7.58% to $6.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Ault Alliance AULT shares increased by 7.5% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- HNI HNI stock rose 5.88% to $45.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Air Industries AIRI stock increased by 5.69% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
Losers
- Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI shares declined by 7.1% to $11.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $153.1 million.
- Nature's Miracle Holding NMHI stock fell 6.36% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- Freight Technologies FRGT stock fell 6.33% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- VCI Global VCIG stock declined by 5.99% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- Mesa Air Gr MESA stock declined by 5.97% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- Knightscope KSCP shares decreased by 5.87% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
