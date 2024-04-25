12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Tevogen Bio Holdings TVGN shares rose 51.8% to $1.29 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $212.3 million.
- Fresh2 Group FRES stock rose 10.61% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- ResMed RMD stock rose 6.85% to $196.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- MSP Recovery LIFW shares increased by 5.51% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Gossamer Bio GOSS stock increased by 4.99% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.6 million.
- Telesis Bio TBIO shares increased by 4.98% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
Losers
- Vincerx Pharma VINC shares declined by 17.5% to $0.74 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- Aclarion ACON stock declined by 16.56% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- DexCom DXCM stock decreased by 8.7% to $126.01. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Dare Bioscience DARE shares fell 7.99% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares declined by 7.41% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Bullfrog AI Hldgs BFRG stock decreased by 6.3% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
