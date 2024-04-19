12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Mobile-health Network MNDR shares increased by 34.7% to $27.44 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $932.9 million.
- NKGen Biotech NKGN stock increased by 19.76% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock increased by 18.57% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- NeuroMetrix NURO stock moved upwards by 17.26% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- Inspire Veterinary IVP shares moved upwards by 17.24% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Adlai Nortye ANL stock moved upwards by 16.33% to $12.39. The company's market cap stands at $457.1 million.
Losers
- SeaStar Medical Holding ICU shares decreased by 21.2% to $0.43 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- iSpecimen ISPC stock decreased by 20.81% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- AEON Biopharma AEON shares decreased by 18.35% to $5.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.5 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC stock declined by 17.63% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million.
- Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares declined by 15.6% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- Concord Medical Services CCM shares declined by 14.25% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
