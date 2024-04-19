12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Complete Solaria CSLR shares increased by 40.7% to $0.37 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock moved upwards by 23.51% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million.
- Ault Alliance AULT shares moved upwards by 23.5% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Marti Techs MRT shares increased by 18.43% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million.
- ESGL Holdings ESGL stock rose 13.74% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock moved upwards by 13.5% to $10.76. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.
Losers
- Tritium DCFC DCFC stock declined by 62.9% to $1.35 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares fell 28.58% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock fell 22.23% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock fell 21.57% to $7.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Expion360 XPON stock decreased by 20.64% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- C3is CISS shares decreased by 12.35% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in