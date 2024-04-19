12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Asset Entities ASST stock increased by 11.8% to $0.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- TuanChe TC shares rose 10.15% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Paramount Global PARA shares moved upwards by 9.02% to $11.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock moved upwards by 8.93% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Onfolio Holdings ONFO stock moved upwards by 7.47% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock moved upwards by 6.08% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
Losers
- MediaCo Holding MDIA stock decreased by 9.2% to $2.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- Hanryu Holdings HRYU stock fell 6.6% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
- Global Mofy Metaverse GMM stock declined by 6.57% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
- Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares declined by 6.38% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Netflix NFLX stock declined by 6.32% to $572.0. The company's market cap stands at $247.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE stock decreased by 4.93% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
