12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Ryde Group RYDE stock rose 25.1% to $2.54 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
- JanOne JAN shares moved upwards by 23.37% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares increased by 19.38% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- AERWINS Technologies AWIN shares moved upwards by 14.97% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Pixie Dust Technologies PXDT stock increased by 13.92% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares increased by 12.26% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
Losers
- Skillsoft SKIL stock fell 36.9% to $5.81 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Complete Solaria CSLR stock declined by 16.93% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares decreased by 14.17% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.
- Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares decreased by 12.43% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- SolarMax Technology SMXT stock decreased by 10.87% to $13.29. The company's market cap stands at $598.5 million.
- KULR Tech Gr KULR stock fell 9.82% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
