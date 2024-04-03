12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares rose 6.6% to $0.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- FingerMotion FNGR shares increased by 6.02% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.1 million.
- GD Culture Group GDC shares rose 5.42% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- AST SpaceMobile ASTS stock increased by 4.97% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Fluent FLNT stock increased by 4.5% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $45.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Clear Channel Outdoor CCO shares rose 4.45% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $793.3 million.
Losers
- HWH International HWH stock declined by 18.2% to $1.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Gaxos.AI GXAI shares fell 6.15% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- SPAR Group SGRP shares decreased by 5.41% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Innovid CTV stock fell 5.33% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.6 million.
- Anghami ANGH shares fell 4.73% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- MoneyHero MNY stock declined by 4.06% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
