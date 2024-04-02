12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- VirTra VTSI stock increased by 25.7% to $11.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $133.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SKYX Platforms SKYX shares rose 15.07% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Lichen China LICN shares rose 9.17% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- SolarMax Technology SMXT shares rose 9.12% to $11.96. The company's market cap stands at $538.6 million.
- Freight Technologies FRGT shares moved upwards by 8.0% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO shares increased by 5.98% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
Losers
- Microvast Holdings MVST shares declined by 23.4% to $0.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GE Aerospace GE shares declined by 19.46% to $141.25. The company's market cap stands at $154.4 billion.
- Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock decreased by 14.65% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Terran Orbital LLAP shares decreased by 11.03% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $235.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nauticus Robotics KITT stock fell 9.53% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- OceanPal OP stock fell 8.13% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
