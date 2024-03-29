12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Torrid Holdings CURV stock rose 20.3% to $5.87 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $611.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- U Power UCAR shares moved upwards by 10.49% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- Xcel Brands XELB stock moved upwards by 10.24% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH stock rose 8.13% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA shares moved upwards by 7.38% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares rose 5.17% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock declined by 8.0% to $1.38 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT shares fell 7.43% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- Oxford Industries OXM shares fell 6.63% to $104.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock fell 6.24% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.5 million.
- Yunji YJ stock declined by 5.66% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO shares declined by 5.01% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
