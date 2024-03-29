12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Qilian Intl Hldg Gr QLI shares rose 63.8% to $1.04 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
- Sunshine Biopharma SBFM stock moved upwards by 39.5% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Galera Therapeutics GRTX shares increased by 28.57% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Medpace Hldgs MEDP shares rose 18.76% to $480.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 billion.
- Xilio Therapeutics XLO shares rose 17.59% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares rose 13.02% to $3.47. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
Losers
- Vivos Therapeutics VVOS shares fell 22.4% to $3.75 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA shares decreased by 19.54% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Applied Therapeutics APLT shares fell 15.15% to $5.77. The company's market cap stands at $610.9 million.
- Biophytis BPTS shares decreased by 11.43% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares fell 10.68% to $7.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $428.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Biote BTMD stock decreased by 10.18% to $5.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
