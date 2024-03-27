12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares rose 12.9% to $0.69 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- NuScale Power SMR stock increased by 11.29% to $4.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.5 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock moved upwards by 7.76% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Energous WATT stock rose 7.22% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG shares rose 6.12% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Cintas CTAS shares moved upwards by 5.62% to $669.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Velo3D VLD shares declined by 34.4% to $0.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Bowman Consulting Group BWMN shares fell 13.38% to $34.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $524.6 million.
- C3is CISS stock declined by 12.69% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Quhuo QH shares decreased by 7.95% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock fell 7.75% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Satellogic SATL shares fell 7.74% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
