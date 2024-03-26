12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 25.6% to $7.85 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
- The One Group Hospitality STKS shares increased by 14.71% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.0 million.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares increased by 6.72% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
- MGO Global MGOL shares rose 6.1% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH stock moved upwards by 5.02% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares increased by 4.99% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- GameStop GME shares fell 14.7% to $13.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares decreased by 10.63% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- JOANN JOAN stock decreased by 9.1% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Phoenix Motor PEV shares decreased by 6.97% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares fell 6.67% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares declined by 6.55% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
