12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Etao International Co ETAO stock rose 249.4% to $0.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.
- Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares moved upwards by 29.36% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Moleculin Biotech MBRX shares increased by 14.54% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
- Turnstone Biologics TSBX stock moved upwards by 11.5% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.
- Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares rose 8.4% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- SCWorx WORX shares increased by 8.37% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
Losers
- Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock declined by 11.4% to $4.73 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $346.7 million.
- Trxade Health MEDS stock decreased by 8.85% to $18.85. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
- Ontrak OTRK shares declined by 8.41% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares declined by 7.59% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Longeveron LGVN shares decreased by 6.91% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics ABEO shares declined by 6.74% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $187.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
