12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Oblong OBLG stock rose 46.0% to $0.19 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- AEye LIDR stock increased by 6.66% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- XIAO-I AIXI stock rose 6.57% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $141.2 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock rose 4.97% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- SoundThinking SSTI shares increased by 4.96% to $16.27. The company's market cap stands at $206.9 million.
- EMCORE EMKR shares rose 4.81% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
Losers
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares decreased by 6.5% to $1.29 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- 8x8 EGHT stock decreased by 5.62% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $311.0 million.
- Wetouch Technology WETH shares decreased by 5.55% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.
- Movella Holdings MVLA shares decreased by 5.4% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
- Verb Tech VERB stock declined by 5.19% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Intrusion INTZ stock decreased by 5.15% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
