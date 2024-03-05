12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Sunshine Biopharma SBFM stock rose 142.3% to $0.11 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

stock rose 142.3% to $0.11 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. Ocean Biomedical OCEA shares rose 54.65% to $6.31. The company's market cap stands at $215.0 million.

shares rose 54.65% to $6.31. The company's market cap stands at $215.0 million. Apogee Therapeutics APGE shares rose 50.83% to $62.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

shares rose 50.83% to $62.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. BeyondSpring BYSI shares rose 46.34% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.6 million.

shares rose 46.34% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.6 million. CareMax CMAX shares increased by 33.85% to $10.32. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.

shares increased by 33.85% to $10.32. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million. Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX shares increased by 31.79% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Losers

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares fell 45.9% to $1.57 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

shares fell 45.9% to $1.57 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million. Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO stock declined by 24.71% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 24.71% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Lipella Pharmaceuticals LIPO stock declined by 22.34% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

stock declined by 22.34% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. Kineta KA stock decreased by 22.28% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

stock decreased by 22.28% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. Eyenovia EYEN stock declined by 22.15% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million.

stock declined by 22.15% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million. Semler Scientific SMLR shares declined by 18.3% to $39.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.