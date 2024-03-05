12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Vast Renewables VSTE shares increased by 31.0% to $2.87 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.

Losers

Nocera NCRA shares declined by 17.0% to $1.1 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

shares fell 11.47% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.0 million. Roma Green Finance ROMA stock fell 11.33% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

