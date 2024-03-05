12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Datasea DTSS shares moved upwards by 86.1% to $10.48 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

Airship AI Holdings AISP stock increased by 84.85% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.

Dave DAVE shares increased by 56.57% to $34.29. The company's market cap stands at $413.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Phunware PHUN stock increased by 20.38% to $14.94. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million.

Viavi Solutions VIAV shares increased by 11.4% to $10.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

Airgain AIRG shares rose 9.69% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.

Losers

SEMrush Hldgs SEMR stock fell 19.5% to $10.46 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

GitLab GTLB stock fell 19.3% to $60.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 17.28% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $105.0 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares fell 12.34% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.

SoundHound AI SOUN stock declined by 12.23% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 12.15% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.

