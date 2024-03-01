12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

CalAmp CAMP shares increased by 9.2% to $2.95 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

MMTEC MTC shares rose 6.64% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $543.6 million.

Actelis Networks ASNS shares rose 5.45% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock rose 5.01% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

ARB IOT Group ARBB shares increased by 4.79% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.

ReAlpha Tech Corp AIRE shares moved upwards by 4.66% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.

Losers

Minim MINM shares decreased by 12.2% to $5.1 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO stock decreased by 9.68% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

One Stop Systems OSS shares fell 4.98% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $66.9 million.

SatixFy Communications SATX stock fell 4.75% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.

Movella Holdings MVLA stock decreased by 3.45% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.

PagerDuty PD stock declined by 3.19% to $23.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

