12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

PubMatic PUBM shares rose 37.8% to $22.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Snail SNAL stock moved upwards by 34.07% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.

EverQuote EVER shares rose 17.67% to $20.17. The company's market cap stands at $679.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV stock moved upwards by 10.75% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.

Society Pass SOPA stock rose 7.81% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

GD Culture Group GDC stock moved upwards by 7.61% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Losers

CarGurus CARG stock fell 12.1% to $21.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Motorsport Games MSGM shares fell 9.47% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Onfolio Holdings ONFO stock decreased by 7.8% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

AirNet Technology ANTE shares fell 5.31% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Sound Group SOGP shares decreased by 5.24% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

E W Scripps SSP shares declined by 5.0% to $4.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

